Travis Scott Collaborates With Dior for its Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

Travis Scott has been successful in the music game and seems to always win in most of his collaborative efforts. With the summer of 2021 starting, he is continuing his winning streak!

The 29-year-old entrepreneurial artist has partnered with designer Kim Jones to present Dior’s Spring 2022 men’s collection, which is the first time the French fashion house has collaborated with a Hip Hop artist. In fact, it’s the first time Dior has partnered with ANY musician.

Dior announced via its Instagram account that it is presenting the collection on Friday, June 25th.

“Get ready for #CactusJackDior, the #DiorSummer22 collection that represents a conversation between @MrKimJones, musical artist @TravisScott, from whose @CactusJack record label the collection takes its name, and Christian Dior, set to be unveiled in Paris, on Friday, June 25 at 14.30pm CET. Watch it live on Instagram Story.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Dior released a statement:

“This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house.”

Back in April, Travis Scott was strengthing his philanthropy arm with more fully paid scholarships for students of HBCUs.

“When we did the past scholarships, the freshmen couldn’t even go to campus because of the pandemic. They couldn’t even enjoy the campus life, and their parents probably couldn’t go to work. I just wanted to help,” he said. “The connectivity between that and my grandfather, and helping some of these kids who come from the same community I come from, it’s important. Especially some of these kids that go to HBCUs. My sister goes to Howard University, and my brother goes to Prairie View A&M. A lot of people will get a lot of stuff done if the hardship wasn’t on them. So anytime you can come through and take that burden off their back, it’s amazing.”

